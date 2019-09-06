Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are on the lookout for drivers who aren’t stopping for school buses.
The Elk Grove Police Department says they’ve been seeing a lot of talk on social media that drivers are not stopping for school buses in the city. The school buses even had their lights and stop signs activated, but drivers have apparently been ignoring them.
As a result, officers have been out in force to catch drivers violating this part of the vehicle code.
One officer even pulled over four drivers at once for this violation near Whitelock Parkway and Waterfield Drive, police say.
Getting a ticket for not stopping for school buses could drivers a $695 fine.