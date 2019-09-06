  • CBS13On Air

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that happened in North Highlands Friday morning.

The scene is on Hillsdale Boulevard, just north of Madison Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little after 6:30 a.m., is unclear. A sedan and SUV were involved in the crash.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash resulted in minor injuries.

Expect traffic on Hillsdale Boulevard to be slow through the morning commute.

