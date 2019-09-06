Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are looking for the suspect who stole an 81-year-old man’s bicycle from outside the Roseville library.
Roseville police say the bicycle, a Specialized Camber 29 worth about $2,500, was stolen from the front entrance of the Taylor Street library. It’s unclear exactly when the theft took place.
Officers say the victim left his bike unlocked, thinking it would be safe for the few minutes he was inside.
Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released by the Roseville Police Department.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police or Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP.