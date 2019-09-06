ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for a man suspected of stealing purses and wallets from people at Roseville grocery stores.
Exactly when the thefts took place is not clear, but Roseville police say they’ve linked the same suspect to at least four cases in the city. In each of those incidents, the man apparently took someone’s wallet or purse then immediately went to a big box store to buy some items with stolen credit cards.
A surveillance photo of the suspect was released on Friday. The picture was taken on Aug. 29 at the Target on Douglas Boulevard.
Investigators say they believe the same suspect is doing similar thefts across the region.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police or Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP.