AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A significant increase in frequent diarrhea reports has resulted in several Shigellosis diagnoses in Amador County, the county’s Public Health office announced.
Shigellosis, caused by a group of bacteria called Shigella, usually resolves in 5 to 7 days. Health officials state that some people who are infected may not show any symptoms but are still contagious.
Most common symptoms are diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps — which may start a day or two after the initial exposure to the bacteria, officials said. Dehydration is also a key concern.
County health officials are currently investigating the outbreak. The Public Health office said food safety practices have been enforced at an Ione establishment that has been associated with reports of the illness.
The Public Health office states the most common way people are exposed to Shigella is by eating food prepared by someone who is infected.
Frequent and careful handwashing is advised to help prevent the bacteria from spreading.
Though medical attention isn’t usually required, officials said Shigellosis can be serious in at-risk individuals — namely young children and the elderly.