SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A nearly three-week-long search for a man suspected of multiple sexual assaults in Sutter’s Landing Regional Park has ended with an arrest made, Sacramento police said.
Manuel Sicario, 27, has been arrested in connection with two separate reports of sexual assault in the same area of Sutter’s Landing that happened during the evening hours of August 18.
The victims involved told police Sicario allegedly attempted to rape them.
Sicario is currently sitting in the county jail on charges including sexual battery and attempted rape.