SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Beginning in 2020, military veterans in California will no longer have to pay adoption fees at animal shelters throughout the state.
Senate Bill 245, authored by Senator Ling Ling Chang, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chang’s office announced today.
The announcement states a companion animal could be beneficial to veterans, particularly those struggling to cope with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
California’s existing veteran driver’s license designation will be used to confirm eligible individuals.
The bill, which calls for all animal shelters in the state to waive adoptions fees, will go into effect on January 1.