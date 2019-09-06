  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

Trisha Franklin, 38, died after a white four-door sedan collided with a retaining wall in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Juliesse Avenue on September 2.

MORE: 1 Dead, 1 With Major Injuries After Solo-Crash In North Sacramento

Another occupant of the vehicle suffered major injuries.

No further information has been released as of yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply