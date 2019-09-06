Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon.
Trisha Franklin, 38, died after a white four-door sedan collided with a retaining wall in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Juliesse Avenue on September 2.
Another occupant of the vehicle suffered major injuries.
No further information has been released as of yet.