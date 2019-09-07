Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The husband of an El Dorado County woman missing since July 19 has been arrested on suspicions of homicide, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anthony Gumina was arrested on September 6 after detectives located what is believed to be the remains of his wife Heather Gumina in the Pleasant Valley area of the county.
The discovery led to Anthony’s arrest and the missing person case of Heather Gumina has now transitioned into a homicide investigation.
No further information regarding the investigation has been made available at this time.