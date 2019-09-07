Comments
LODI (CBS13) — The Lodi Police Department sent out a reminder today that some officers serving as security for the Lodi Grape Festival will be armed with patrol rifles.
The decision came in the wake of the recent several mass shootings at largely populated events, including the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Lodi PD said, “We understand the public concern regarding the appearance of these weapons, but we must balance this concern with our duty to provide a safe environment for our community members and visitors.”
The Lodi Grape Festival takes place September 12-15 at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on East Lockeford Street.