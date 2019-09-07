TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS13) – As of Saturday evening, the Red Bank Fire in Tehama County is now burning at 8,838 acres in size with 15 percent containment, Cal Fire said.
Evacuations and road closures were put into place on Friday due to the flames, which are burning west of Red Bluff.
#RedBankFire off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road, West of Red Bluff in Tehama County is 8,838 acres and 15% contained. Evacuation warnings and road closures in place.
For more information: https://t.co/jBh7Rim5k6 pic.twitter.com/GfXEekIcV7
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 8, 2019
Several local agencies are assisting in fighting the growing fire in far Northern California, including teams from El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties.
Officials say lightning sparked the wildfire.