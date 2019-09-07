  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS13) – As of Saturday evening, the Red Bank Fire in Tehama County is now burning at 8,838 acres in size with 15 percent containment, Cal Fire said.

Evacuations and road closures were put into place on Friday due to the flames, which are burning west of Red Bluff.

Several local agencies are assisting in fighting the growing fire in far Northern California, including teams from El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

Officials say lightning sparked the wildfire.

