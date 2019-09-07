SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday morning that left one person dead, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a call at around 5:11 a.m. regarding a dispute between two people at an apartment complex on the 4700 block of 50th Avenue and that one person was stabbed.
Upon arrival, a male stab victim was found and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sacramento PD said a suspect, Norva Patton, is currently in custody and the suspected weapon was found at the scene.
The motive in the crime and the relationship between the two individuals are currently under investigation.
No further information regarding Patton or victim has been made available as of yet.
Stay tuned for more updates.