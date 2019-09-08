Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway for a drive-by shooting in Carmichael that left two people injured Sunday morning.
At around 3:25 a.m., deputies responded to reports of two victims being shot on the 6000 block of Hilltop Drive.
Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene and treated the male victim who suffered minor grazing injuries.
The female victim suffered wounds to the lower body described as non-life-threatening.
Deputies said the suspect vehicle in question is a dark-colored SUV.
Several ammunition cases were reportedly found at the scene. The motive in the shooting is unknown at this time.
More updates to follow.