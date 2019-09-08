Comments
LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — After extensive search efforts, the body of a boater who went missing in North Lake Tahoe Saturday night has been found.
The body of Sayen Sengupta, 27, was found at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Placer County Sheriff said.
After the initial distress call, Placer County deputies and the U. S. Coast Guard located a boat with 13 passengers in the area of Dollar Point Pier.
People onboard said they had been towing three people on an inner tube when two riders fell into the water.
Those two people are said to be ok, but the boat operator, Sengupta, jumped in to help.
Sengupta was last seen swimming toward the pair when he went under and did not re-surface.