Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said a man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting on the 3100 block of Broadway at around 11:15 p.m.
A male adult with multiple gunshot wounds was found at the scene and despite life-saving measures from both police and the Sacramento Fire Department, the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
No suspect information has been released as of yet.
Police said a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.