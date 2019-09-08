  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said a man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting on the 3100 block of Broadway at around 11:15 p.m.

A male adult with multiple gunshot wounds was found at the scene and despite life-saving measures from both police and the Sacramento Fire Department, the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspect information has been released as of yet.

Police said a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply