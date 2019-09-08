Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a victim was shot outside of a Rancho Cordova venue Saturday night.
Deputies said at approximately midnight, a female caller stated a male victim was shot and that she was driving him to the hospital for treatment.
The man was later pronounced dead.
Investigation showed the victim was shot in the torso outside of a venue located on the 9700 block of Lincoln Village Drive where several friends and family had gathered for a celebration.
No suspect or motive has been identified at this time.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
More details to come as we obtain new information.