CHICO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested after entering a Chico State student’s residence, lying naked next to her bed and committing a burglary, Chico police said.
Just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, the 21-year-old female victim called authorities when she woke up to find the suspect in the nude next to her.
That man, 19-year-old Jaquane Baldwinbadger, of Sacramento, is believed to have stolen several items from the victim’s residence located on the 600 block of West 4th Street.
After searching the south campus area in conjunction with University police, Chico police located Baldwinbadger — this time fully clothed — near 2nd and Hazel streets as the suspect was attempting to leave the area in a vehicle.
The suspect was found to be in possession of property belonging to the victim. Chico PD said.
Baldwinbadger was charged with first-degree residential burglary of an occupied dwelling.