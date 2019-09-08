Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a string of car burglaries near Tracy.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Santino Jesse Guevara-Lozano is responsible for almost 40 smash-and-grabs in Mountain House and Livermore.
Deputies said at least 11 victims were burglarized Saturday night — some having multiple vehicles.
Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation, but urge anyone living near Bethany Village Park and Wicklund Elementary School to check their security cameras.