Different Kind Of Deer TrapYoung deer in El Dorado County have something else to look out for besides traps, snares and cars. Wrought iron fences around homes are a danger to the deer.

13 minutes ago

Broken Elevator Traps Residents In Their Own HomesDozens of seniors and residents with disabilities feel trapped in their own homes after the elevator in their Yuba City apartment complex has been broken for days.

22 minutes ago

Fighting The Walker FireHundreds of firefighters are battling the largest wildfire burning right now in the U.S. The walker fire is more than 40,000 acres and just 10% contained.

45 minutes ago

New Law Restricts Vaccination ExemptionsTwo new bills that will restrict medical exemptions for vaccines were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom today.

46 minutes ago

Tense Traffic Stop Caught On CameraA Sacramento man was pulled over in North Sacramento last year for a window tint violation but says when he showed officers a previous "fix it" ticket for a window tint, they changed their reason for pulling him over and mistreated him.

50 minutes ago