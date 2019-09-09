LINCOLN (CBS13) – Officers say they stopped a group of people trying to a cut a lock to a private property in Lincoln over the weekend.
The incident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Sunday near E. 9th Street and Liberty Lane.
An officer spotted several people who looked like they were trying to cut a lock that was there to keep vehicles from driving onto a private property. One of those people – 21-year-old Lincoln resident Carlos Felipe – had a felony warrant out for his arrest on domestic violence, false imprisonment and resisting arrest charges.
Officers say Felipe violently resisted as they tried to take him into custody. Even when officers managed to handcuff him, police say Felipe continued to resist and yell that he was not going to go to jail.
Eventually, officers were able to get him into a patrol car and found he had meth and cocaine in his possession.
Felipe has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing resisting arrest and drug charges, along with his original felony warrant. He is not eligible for bail.