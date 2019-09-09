MODESTO (CBS13) — Police have made a third arrest in connection to a Modesto park assault back in August that left a man dead.
Samuel Cervantes, a 18-year-old Modesto resident, was arrested on Monday morning. He is facing a homicide charge in connection to the Aug. 17 beating death of Jace Decker.
Modesto police said that Decker was attacked by people who believed he was a registered sex offender. Decker, who was 63-years-old, was left in a coma after the attack and was eventually pronounced dead.
Decker was not a sex offender.
One suspect, Matthew Arguello, was arrested on the day of the incident. Last week, police announced 25-year-old Ruben Rosales had also been arrested.
Arguello, Cervantes and Rosales are now facing homicide charges.