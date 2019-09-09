



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Two months after a California mom vanished, her husband is now charged with her death.

On Saturday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Heather Gumina’s remains were found in Pleasant Valley as they arrested her husband.

Search teams took over the area, trying to find her. Then, weeks ago, her pink and black car was found on an abandoned road in Pleasant Valley.

CBS13 spoke with Heather Gumina’s mother. She says she is waiting for her daughter’s autopsy results to be completed.

Her husband, Anthony Gumina, is now in custody. On Monday, Anthony Gumina’s family spoke out, claiming he is not responsible for his wife’s death.

Gumina’s first cousin, Robert Shawaluk, says he grew up with Gumina.

He tells CBS13, “The truth will come out. It will come out. Tony is not the murderer, he’s not.”

Gumina was booked on an outstanding domestic violence warrant. Despite this, his family maintains he is innocent.

“Domestic violence is a far away crime from murder,” said Shawaluk. “Did they have a rough marriage? Yes. Did he love her? Yes, very much so.”

His family tells CBS13 Heather and Anthony were living together on Leisure Avenue in Pleasant Valley. In July, neighbors say investigators were at the home for two days, searching the property.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Heather’s remains were found in Pleasant Valley, but won’t release exactly where.

They were anticipating a positive identification on Monday.

In the year before her death, Heather worked at Apple Bistro in Placerville. Jeanette Waldo was her family friend and boss.

“I never would imagine this,” she said. “It’s not something you ever want to go through, it’s just horrible.”

She says the community is coming together to support Heather, a mother of three kids all under the age of 13. Waldo said Heather’s family and friends are raising awareness, and wearing pink, in honor of Heather and domestic violence.

“When it’s so close to home, it just wakes you up and makes you want to be more aware of people and surroundings,” Waldo said.

Joanna Russel is working to get temporary custody of the youngest child, just four years old. Anthony Gumina is not the father of any of her three children.

Gumina is in the El Dorado County Jail, not eligible for bail.