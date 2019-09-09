Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a recycling center fire at Schnitzer Steel in Rancho Cordova.
The fire is burning off Marketplace Way near Folsom Boulevard behind Beck’s Furniture near Folsom Boulevard.
#MercantileWy pic.twitter.com/h0rkwNteTH
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 10, 2019
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire said multiple scrap cars and steel are on fire.
Firefighters said they got a handle on the fire Monday evening around 5:40, but they will remain on the scene mopping up for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.