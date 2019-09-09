  • CBS13On Air

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a recycling center fire at Schnitzer Steel in Rancho Cordova.

The fire is burning off Marketplace Way near Folsom Boulevard behind Beck’s Furniture near Folsom Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire said multiple scrap cars and steel are on fire.

Firefighters said they got a handle on the fire Monday evening around 5:40, but they will remain on the scene mopping up for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

