RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy was killed after he crashed his motorcycle while riding in a dirt field near a Rio Linda school over the weekend.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the Heritage Park Charter School parking lot near M and 6th streets. According to California Highway Patrol, the boy was riding a motorcycle in the dirt field near the parking lot.
Officers note that the motorcycle did not have a headlight and the teen wasn’t wearing a helmet.
At some point, the motorcycle crashed into a hitching post in the field – ejecting the boy onto the parking lot asphalt.
The boy suffered major head trauma, officers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Metro Fire medics minutes after crashing, CHP says.
CHP says drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. No one else was involved, officers say.