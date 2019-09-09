SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento police officer who aimed her gun at a driver is drawing a lot of attention online. The incident happened last October, but the video is just now coming to light.
The driver claims police pulled him over for a window tint violation but says when he showed them a previous “fix it” ticket for a window tint, officers changed their reason for pulling him over.
The video shows the two sides arguing and then one of the officers pulls out their gun. The man believes he was mistreated.
The Sacramento Police department confirmed the incident happened last year on the city’s north side but declined further comment.
Per department policy, “nothing in any firearms procedure shall preclude the drawing of the officer’s firearm during the course of an arrest or investigation or when an officer reasonably believes it necessary for the safety of the officer or the safety of another.”