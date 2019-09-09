Filed Under:capitol, Sacramento News, sb 276, Vaccination


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Anti-vaccination protesters reportedly blocked several entrances and driveways to the capitol on Monday.

A sign reading “Our children our choice” hangs on the doors to Gov. Newsom’s Office.

They were protesting Senate Bill 276, which limits to vaccine exemptions in schools.

Protesters also blocked the entrance to Governor Newsom’s office, according to a capitol spokesperson.

CHP ordered protesters to leave and warned that if they did not do so, they would be arrested. Officers confirm there have been several arrests.

https://twitter.com/AnnaGilesTV/status/1171137064789663744

Comments (3)
  1. julie megill says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Pro CHOICE NOT Anti Vaxx

    Reply
  2. Cindy says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    These moms are NOT “anti-vaccination” protesters. You could at least try to be honest.

    Reply
  3. danni1105 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Get your facts straight, they are parents, grandparents of children who were damaged by vaccines. Please educate yourself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply