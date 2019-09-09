Comments (3)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Anti-vaccination protesters reportedly blocked several entrances and driveways to the capitol on Monday.
They were protesting Senate Bill 276, which limits to vaccine exemptions in schools.
Protesters also blocked the entrance to Governor Newsom’s office, according to a capitol spokesperson.
CHP ordered protesters to leave and warned that if they did not do so, they would be arrested. Officers confirm there have been several arrests.
Pro CHOICE NOT Anti Vaxx
These moms are NOT “anti-vaccination” protesters. You could at least try to be honest.
Get your facts straight, they are parents, grandparents of children who were damaged by vaccines. Please educate yourself.