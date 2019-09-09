TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Medina Sunday after an eight-hour standoff at a La Grange residence.
Authorities were called to a home on Avenida Central Sunday morning after reports of a domestic disturbance. At the home, deputies found the victim outside and learned Medina physically attacked the victim, threatened her with an ax, and stopped her from leaving the home. As she managed to escape, Medina reportedly grabbed a rifle and pointed it at her.
Deputies learned Media was wanted on several warrants for assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, and discharging a firearm negligently.
The SWAT team responded to the residence to help with the arrest. The sheriff’s office said Medina refused to leave the home even after SWAT broke through a window. He then fought with deputies who deployed a taser in order to make the arrest.
After the arrest, deputies say they found several firearms, ammunition, and high capacity magazines were found during a search of Medina’s residence. He is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition as part of a domestic violence protective order.
Medina was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for his warrants and was also charged with violating a court order, resisting arrest, criminal threats, false imprisonment, spousal abuse, committing a felony while on bail, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.