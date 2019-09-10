OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Star NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who just left a controversial and short-lived tenure with the Oakland Raiders, is being sued by a woman who claims he raped and sexually assaulted her.
According to a report by TMZ Sports, the woman claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions, with the first incident allegedly occurring in June 2017.
Britney Taylor, the woman behind the lawsuit, says she was hired by Brown as a personal trainer, according to the report. The lawsuit says Brown reached out to Taylor, who was a trainer specializing in gymnastics, to help improve “his flexibility and strength in his ankles and fast twitch muscles.”
Taylor alleges that Brown exposed himself to her and began kissing her without her consent during the first training session.
The lawsuit is being filed in federal court in Florida and KPIX 5 received a copy of the court documents. In the lawsuit, Taylor says she met Brown during her freshman year at Central Michigan University in 2010; she says they were both members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Group, where she was paired with Brown as his bible study partner.