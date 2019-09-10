Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a crashed car near Turlock early Tuesday morning.
The scene was near the intersection of S. Mitchell and August roads, southwest of Turlock and near the Merced County line.
Stanislaus County deputies say they went to investigate a reported car crash around 3 a.m. At the scene, a man who had been shot was found inside the crashed car.
The man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by authorities as 30-year-old Atwater resident Miguel Angel Celestino-Garcia.
Exactly what led up to the crash, and why Celestino-Garcia was shot, is still being investigated.