



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A series of setbacks is not stopping a Sacramento woman who is determined to take a strenuous trip through Spain this month.

Char Vine is building strength for what will be a trip of a lifetime. Nineteen years ago a snowboarding accident left her paralyzed from the waist down, but she continued to live an active outdoor lifestyle without the ability to walk.

“I just love pushing my boundaries and trying new things,” Vine said.

Two years ago doctors performed surgery to rebuild her spine and she was able to take steps for the first time in 17 years.

“It was just so emotional standing on my feet again,” Vine said.

She then signed up for a strenuous 70-mile trip through northwestern Spain along the Camino de Santiago trail.

“I just wanted something that’s gonna kick my butt and push my limits,” Vine said.

Just as she was preparing for the journey, Vine suffered a major setback when she broke her leg and got a drug-resistant infection. Doctors then gave her some serious news.

“He said, ‘We need to start talking about amputating your leg,'” Vine said.

But after all that work to walk again, fighting to keep that leg waws just another hurdle for her to overcome.

“I couldn’t even wrap my mind around that. I had lost so much in my life,” she said.

Now, after two months of antibiotics and five surgeries, she’s overcome the injury and is fit enough to proceed on the pilgrimage that many people take for spiritual growth.

“You bring rocks with you that signify your burdens and as you hike the trail, you reflect and then you drop the rocks,” Vine said.

Vine is determined to stand up to obstacles and is not ready for defeat.

“I just like to inspire people…you’re always going to come up against resistance and if you can push through that resistance, your dreams are on the other side,” Vine said.

Her journey will start on September 29 and is expected to take six days. Vine plans to post updates on her blog which you can find here.