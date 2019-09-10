SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wait times at DMV offices statewide are down to an average of 20 minutes for people with appointments; however, getting an appointment at a field office can be a challenge.

People can make appointments at the DMV up to 90 days in advance; however, those appointments are often quickly filled, forcing people to go in-person and wait.

At least one company, YoGov, offers a service to help people get an appointment. Customers pay $25 and, as the website claims, employees at Yogov are “constantly hitting refresh on DMV’s website to look for dropped appointments in order to get the customer an earlier appointment.” Driving schools also book blocks of appointments and then sell them to students. This bill would also prohibit this practice.

Now the Governor will decide whether selling appointments is illegal. Assembly Bill 317 unanimously passed the Assembly Monday. If it’s signed into law, those caught selling or offering to sell appointments would be charged with an infraction. An original version of the legislation would have made it a misdemeanor with a fine up to $2,500.

The Legislature did question whether businesses like YoGov are “innovative businesses helping citizens get better access to government or a predatory business taking advantage of DMV customers by giving those with the ability to pay easier access to a basic government service.

As of September 5, 2019, the first available appointment at a local DMV field office is:

Auburn- 11/15

Carmichael- 11/21

Davis- 9/26

Fairfield- 9/26

Folsom- 12/4

Grass Valley- 11/5

Jackson- no appointments available

Lodi- 11/21

Manteca- 11/8

Modesto- 11/6

Placerville- 12/5

Rocklin- 11/21

Roseville- 11/21

Sacramento- 11/21

Sacramento South- 11/21

Stockton- 11/8

Tracy- 10/8

Turlock- 11/7

Willows- 9/25

Woodland- 9/26

Yuba City- 10/2

Allstate wrote in support of the bill, “the selling of appointments disadvantages low-income customers, customers without access to a computer and may contribute to the long lines and inefficiencies that currently plague the DMV.”