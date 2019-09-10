TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) —Deputies arrested a man Friday after a woman called 911 reporting she was threatened by several men.
The reported incident occurred in the area of Serrano Road and Mono Way in Sonora. The victim told dispatch she was hiding in a white sedan. Responding deputies spotted a vehicle that matched that description and tried to pull it over. Instead of pulling over, the driver led deputies on a chase and turned into a driveway on Serrano Road.
Deputies said the driver ran off and the car rolled off the edge of the driveway down an embankment and crashed into some vegetation. A female and male passenger were not hurt.
Officials said the vehicle was stolen, and the driver, 19-year-old Zachary Richardson, has not been found.
Deputies determined the woman in the car was the one who called 911. They then arrested 36-year-old Joseph Eastman for domestic battery. According to the sheriff’s office, Eastman was on searchable probation, out on pre-trial release, and a convicted felon.
Deputies found tear gas, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia on Eastman. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.