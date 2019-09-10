Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Front Street Animal Shelter will soon be open seven days a week.
Officials say the new schedule aims to decrease how long animals stay at the shelter. About 30 to 60 animals, on average, are taken in each day by Front Street.
Aside from offering adoptions, Front Street also processes pet licenses and microchips animals.
Front Street says they will be the first shelter in the Sacramento region to offer seven-day-a-week service.
The new hours, which start on Sept. 16, will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The shelter will still be closed on all major holidays.