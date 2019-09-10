Comments
ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) — Caltrans said a planned full closure of Highway 50 at Echo Summit has been postponed until next year.
The agency said the parts needed for $14.1 million Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct Replacement project will not be ready time for their projected October start-date.
On-going bridgework will take place during weekdays with one-way traffic control and delays up to 20 minutes, Caltrans said.