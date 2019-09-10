SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver crashed their car into Panda Express drive-thru, then ran away from the scene.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning at the restaurant near Madison Avenue and Roseville Road.
Car crashes into Panda Express drive thru Madison Ave at Roseville Rd. Driver left scene and left lots of damage to Panda drive thru @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GDSTracyKetchum @morganstu1 @TVloriwallace pic.twitter.com/ObbMmZWePE
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 10, 2019
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but the driver went over a curb, took out a light, then hit order menu box in the drive-thru.
California Highway Patrol says whoever was driving the car took off before officers got to the scene.
The car was towed out of the drive-thru a little after 6:30 a.m.