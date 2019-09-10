  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Red Bluff


RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested after authorities say he stashed an arsenal and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a survival bunker.

The Red Bluff Daily Record says Gary Stiles was arrested Monday for weapons violations. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Tehama County district attorney’s office says the 62-year-old Red Bluff man had to surrender his guns because of a restraining order against him for allegedly harassing numerous people but prosecutors received tips that he still had them — and was still threatening people.

Investigators went to Stiles’ remote home and found a steel bunker buried 10 feet underground.

Investigators say on Stiles’ property, they found 60 handguns, rifles and shotguns, including seven illegal semi-automatic rifles; 50 high-capacity magazines and some 50,000 rounds of ammo.

Comments
  1. frankc4 says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Hey… It’s Red Bluff… The Heart of the State of Jefferson….hahaha

    Reply

Leave a Reply