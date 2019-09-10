Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — Police in Sonora arrested a 50-year-old man early Tuesday morning for driving under the influence, as well as possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
A concerned citizen called the police department around 6 a.m. Tuesday about a vehicle parked on the sidewalk in front of a business, saying the driver appeared to be passed out.
When officers arrived at the Crossroads shopping center the vehicle had driven away, but they found it nearby.
Officers determined Keith R. Dantonio was driving under the influence of drugs. They found several syringes, a meth-pipe, meth and a scale after a search of his person and the vehicle.
Dantonio was booked at the county jail for several misdemeanor charges.