TURLOCK (CBS13) – Several schools and the district office in Turlock are on lockdown due to a report of shots being fired nearby.
Turlock police say they’re investigating, but have not been able to confirm that shots have been fired.
We do have a lockdown at THS. Reports of shots being fired nearby. We have been unable to confirm that. There are no known injuries and no evidence of shots being fired located. TPD are clearing the school to ensure safety of students and staff.
— Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) September 10, 2019
The Turlock Unified School District says their office and the following schools have been placed on lockdown: Dutcher Middle School, Julien Elementary School, On Track, Special Education and Turlock High School.
District officials say everyone is safe.
Turlock police are now clearing Turlock High School. Parents are being asked to stay away from the scene refrain from calling the district for the time being. Any parents with questions is asked to call the following numbers: (209) 664-7385, (209) 664-7386, (209) 664-7387, (209) 664-7388, (209) 664-7389 or (209) 664-7390.
