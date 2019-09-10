



QUINCY (CBS13) — Hundreds of firefighters are battling the largest wildfire burning right now in the U.S. The Walker Fire is more than 44,000 acres and just 10% contained.

Some are doing structure protection, trying to ward off the flames for private homes and barns. They also have portable water tanks carrying thousands of gallons of water for fighting fires.

This comes after a mandatory evacuation order in parts of the Plumas National Forest. It’s day five of the firefight, and the wildfire is nowhere close to being contained.

Meredith Anella with the National Forest Service said, “The wind and the terrain have been a challenge as well when the canyons line up with the way the wind is blowing–it can create a faster-moving fire.”

There are also hazards like snags and burning rolling material. That’s why many roads are closed as crews try to hold the fire line.

More than 825 fire personnel from across the state have been brought in to fight the fire via their mutual aid program. So far, the most effective firefighting techniques have been hand crews and bulldozing.

Kevin Tidwell with the Turlock Fire Dept. said, “We have closed no more roads as if today. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office has lifted some mandatory evacuation orders as a result of fire fighting efforts.”

Fire crews are hoping they can get a better handle on this as the week goes on.