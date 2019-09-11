MANTECA (CBS13) – A man is under arrest in connection to a series of burglaries in Manteca recently.
The incidents happened between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6. Manteca police say the suspect hit same gas station twice, along with a bank.
Abel Reyes had originally been arrested back on Sept. 2, police say, for an outstanding warrant. At that time, he wasn’t a initially named a suspect in the bank burglary. He was eventually released from custody before he was identified as a suspect.
Investigators later linked him to the bank burglary and Reyes was arrested on Sept. 7.
It was after he had been booked for the bank burglary that Reyes was also charged with the two additional counts for burglaries at the gas station, police say.
Reyes is now being held on $400,000 bail.