RENO (CBS13) – It’s still technically summer, but it sure felt like winter for a fleeting moment in the high country on Tuesday.
Video taken along the Mt. Rose Highway between Incline Village and Reno showed the road covered in a fresh layer of snow.
535 PM: Mt Rose Highway (about 8550 ft) courtesy of a couple small showers/nearby thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/3fFoOMhQmr
— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 11, 2019
The video was taken at about the 8550’ level after a couple of small showers and thunderstorms moved through the area.
Many people were wondering if the deluge was something other than snow, like sleet. However, according to NWS Reno, Tuesday’s incident was definitely snow or snow pellets known as “graupel” – snowflakes that are covered with ice.