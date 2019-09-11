  • CBS13On Air

PATTERSON (CBS13) – The latest on the Stuhr Fire in Stanislaus County:

11:59 a.m.

Firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of the Stuhr Fire.

About 160 acres have burned, Cal Fire says. No one has been reported injured.

Investigators say a tractor-trailer that caught fire is to blame for starting the blaze.

11:30 a.m.

Firefighters are battling a growing fire off Interstate 5 in rural Stanislaus County.

The scene is near Stuhr Road, in between Patterson and Newman.

Cal Fire reports, as of 11 a.m., the fire has burned about 100 acres.

Air tankers are responding to the scene.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.

