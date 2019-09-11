PATTERSON (CBS13) – The latest on the Stuhr Fire in Stanislaus County:
11:59 a.m.
Firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of the Stuhr Fire.
About 160 acres have burned, Cal Fire says. No one has been reported injured.
Investigators say a tractor-trailer that caught fire is to blame for starting the blaze.
11:30 a.m.
Firefighters are battling a growing fire off Interstate 5 in rural Stanislaus County.
The scene is near Stuhr Road, in between Patterson and Newman.
#stuhrfire [update] SB Interstate 5 near the City of Patterson (Stanislaus County) AA 460 out of Hollister is over the fire and reporting 100 acres. An additional two air tankers and one helicopter have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/8tHNpTutSi
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 11, 2019
Cal Fire reports, as of 11 a.m., the fire has burned about 100 acres.
Air tankers are responding to the scene.
