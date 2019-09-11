Comments
PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Cooler weather along with some wet weather yesterday helped on the fire lines of the Walker Fire burning in Plumas County.
New numbers from Cal Fire Wednesday morning show the fire has grown to more than 48,000 acres and remains 20 percent contained. It’s the biggest fire so far this year in California.
The US Forest Service says crews expect a “significant” improvement in containment on Wednesday.
Evacuations have been reduced to all areas except the Murdock Crossing and Stoney Ridge areas.
Smoke from the Walker Fire is now drifting down into Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties, authorities say.