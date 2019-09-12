



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Last week, Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the Bahamas after it was hit by Hurricane Dorian – and it has already raised over $180,000 for relief efforts.

Hield was raised on Grand Bahama, one of the islands hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian. The island was pounded with torrential rain and winds of up to 185 mph for more than a day when Dorian basically parked.

According to the Red Cross, more than 13,000 homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco were severely damaged or destroyed.

Hield wrote in his GoFundMe post that he personally knows many people who still need to be rescued.

“My heart is broken for my country,” Hield said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “Bahamians are one of the strongest set of people I know, but they still need your help to get through this.”

The 26-year-old said he has already donated $100,000 towards Hurricane Dorian Relief and is now asking people to help raise even more.

“Together, our donations can help restore hope, life, and basic human needs to those battered areas over the next year,” Hield said.

Seven people were confirmed dead on Abaco Islands, but officials expect the death toll to rise.

Buddy Hield’s GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/r28pr-hurricane-dorian-relief-in-the-bahamas.