SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 26-year-old man is now under arrest after investigators found he allegedly hit and killed someone on purpose with his car.
The incident happened back on Aug. 24 near N. 16th Street and McCormack Avenue.
Sacramento police say a pedestrian – identified as 60-year-old George Anthony Kouklis – was left with critical injuries. Kouklis was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Thursday, police announced that 26-year-old Deante Whitaker had been arrested in connection to the incident. Further, investigators say they learned that Whitaker and Kouklis had some sort of argument leading up to the fatal hit-and-run.
Detectives now say the collision was intentional. Whitaker is facing a charge of homicide and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.
Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to contact police at (916) 808-5471.