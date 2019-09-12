Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo vehicle accident just north of the Winding Way and Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Fair Oaks that left the driver hospitalized.
CHP said the car veered off the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.
Officials have both directions of Sunrise Boulevard closed in the area while SMUD is working to repair the power lines.
The extent of the injuries and cause of the crash are unknown at this time.
More details to follow as we get new information.