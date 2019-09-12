  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks


SAN JOSE (CBS13) – San Jose Sharks Center Logan Couture will serve as captain for the upcoming NHL season. He replaces Joe Pavelski who left at the end of last season.

Couture is the team’s 10th captain in franchise history. He was drafted ninth by the Sharks in the first round 2007 NHL Draft and skated in 663 career games for San Jose. He was selected to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2010-11 and the All-Star team in 2012. He has also been the Sharks Player of the Year twice, 2011-12 and 2017-18.

SEE: San Jose Sharks Preseason Schedule

The 30-year-old finished last season with a career-best 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists). In the first ten years of his career, he has compiled 101 playoff points, fourth among skaters since the 2010 postseason.

Brent Burns, Tomas Hertle, Erik Karlsson, and Joe Thornton will serve as alternate captains.

Swipe to See Past Sharks Captains:

Training Camp starts on Friday, September 13.

Comments

Leave a Reply