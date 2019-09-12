



San Jose Sharks Center Logan Couture will serve as captain for the upcoming NHL season. He replaces Joe Pavelski who left at the end of last season.

Couture is the team’s 10th captain in franchise history. He was drafted ninth by the Sharks in the first round 2007 NHL Draft and skated in 663 career games for San Jose. He was selected to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2010-11 and the All-Star team in 2012. He has also been the Sharks Player of the Year twice, 2011-12 and 2017-18.

The 30-year-old finished last season with a career-best 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists). In the first ten years of his career, he has compiled 101 playoff points, fourth among skaters since the 2010 postseason.

Brent Burns, Tomas Hertle, Erik Karlsson, and Joe Thornton will serve as alternate captains.

Swipe to See Past Sharks Captains:

Doug Wilson (1991-1993) BUFFALO, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Defense Doug Wilson #24 of the San Jose Sharks looks at the scoreboard prior to a game against the Buffalo Sabres on February 14, 1992 at Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Harry Scull Jr./Getty Images)

Bob Errey (1995-1995) 18 Feb 1997: Leftwinger Bob Errey of the San Jose Sharks (right) tangles up with a Dallas Stars player during a game at the San Jose Arena in San Jose, California. The Sharks won the game, 3-1.

Jeff Odgers (1995-1996) 26 Apr 1995: Leftwinger Jeff Odgers of the San Jose Sharks looks on during a game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. The Sharks won the game, 5-2.

Todd Gill (1996-1998) 1997: Todd Gill of the San Jose Sharks in action during a game against the Calgary Flames at the Canadien Airlines Saddledome in Calgary, Canada. Mandatory Credit: Ian Tomlinson /Allsport

Owen Nolan (1998-2003) CALGARY - MARCH 1: Owen Nolan #11 of the San Jose Sharks skates during the NHL game against the Calgary Flames on March 1, 2003 at the Pengrowth Saddledome in Calgary, Canada. The Flames won 4-3. (Photo by: Ian Tomlinson/Getty Images/NHLI)

Patrick Marleau (2004-2009) DENVER, CO - JANUARY 23: Patrick Marleau #12 of the San Jose Sharks plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on January 23, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rob Blake (2009-2010) DENVER - APRIL 18: Rob Blake #4 of the San Jose Sharks looks on during a break in the action against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 18, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Sharks 1-0 in overtime. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Joe Thornton (2010-2014) SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks points back to goalie Martin Jones #31 during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 23, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Joe Pavelski (2015-2019) ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 15: Joe Pavelski #8 of the San Jose Sharks looks on against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Training Camp starts on Friday, September 13.