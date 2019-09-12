Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) – Officers are investigating an early morning shooting in Manteca that left one man hurt.
The incident started just after midnight on Thursday. Manteca police say officers responded to Carnegie Court to investigate a report of a person who was shot.
At the scene, a man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators later found that the shooting happened along the 1000 block of S. Main Street.
Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random. No suspect information is being released at this point, as police say they don’t want to jeopardize the investigation.