ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly making criminal threats towards neighbors, Roseville Police Department said.
Officers served a search warrant on Southampton Street for resident Wen Jie Huang for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a neighbor claiming to hurt anyone who entered into his front yard.
Roseville PD said pictures of a Glock handgun with magazines and bullets were included with the texts.
The threatening messages along with previous interactions between Huang and neighbors reportedly caused neighbors to fear for their safety, police said.
Huang currently sits in the Placer County Jail.