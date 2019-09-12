Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A kitten found itself in a bit of a predicament on Thursday after it somehow got stuck under an SUV.
The incident happened in West Sacramento at the Shell gas station at the corner of Reed Avenue Ikea Court.
A kitten somehow ran under and up inside an SUV that was parked in the station. An animal control officer soon came to the rescue and started working to get the kitten out.
Eventually, the officer was able to grab ahold of the kitten.
From its screeching, the kitten apparently didn’t want to come out. But, the kitten will now be taken back to the Yolo County Animal Shelter to be checked out.
Watch the rescue unfold in the video above.